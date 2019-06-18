202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 2:06 pm 06/18/2019 02:06pm
Share

30 industrials 26458.36 up 345.83 or 1.32 percent

20 transportation 10336.98 up 137.94 or 1.35 percent

15 utilities 809.42 down 4.63 or -0.57 percent

65 stocks 8740.91 up 86.98 or 1.01 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!