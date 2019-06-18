30 industrials 26458.36 up 345.83 or 1.32 percent 20 transportation 10336.98 up 137.94 or 1.35 percent 15 utilities 809.42 down 4.63 or -0.57 percent 65 stocks 8740.91 up 86.98 or 1.01 percent

