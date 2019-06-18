202
By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 2:06 pm 06/18/2019 02:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12913.51 up 137.99

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2530.92 up 24.21

NASDAQ: Composite 7966.69 up 121.66

Standard and Poors 500 2919.63 up 29.96

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

