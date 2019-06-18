202
By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 3:36 pm 06/18/2019 03:36pm
30 industrials 26482.62 up 370.09 or 1.42 percent

20 transportation 10329.75 up 130.71 or 1.28 percent

15 utilities 805.66 down 8.39 or -1.03 percent

65 stocks 8737.11 up 83.18 or 0.96 percent

