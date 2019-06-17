202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 17, 2019 2:36 pm 06/17/2019 02:36pm
Share

30 industrials 26136.72 up 47.11 or 0.18 percent

20 transportation 10239.15 down 66.15 or -0.64 percent

15 utilities 815.67 up 0.12 or 0.01 percent

65 stocks 8670.07 down 4.84 or -0.06 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!