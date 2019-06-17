202
By The Associated Press June 17, 2019 2:36 pm 06/17/2019 02:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12796.50 up 9.25

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2511.22 up 13.95

NASDAQ: Composite 7858.51 up 61.85

Standard and Poors 500 2893.32 up 6.34

