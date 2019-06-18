202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 1:36 pm 06/18/2019 01:36pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12903.85 up 128.33

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2531.71 up 25.00

NASDAQ: Composite 7956.36 up 111.34

Standard and Poors 500 2916.85 up 27.18

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!