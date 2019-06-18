202
By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 1:36 pm 06/18/2019 01:36pm
30 industrials 26433.97 up 321.44 or 1.23 percent

20 transportation 10321.97 up 122.93 or 1.21 percent

15 utilities 809.13 down 4.92 or -0.60 percent

65 stocks 8732.51 up 78.58 or 0.91 percent

