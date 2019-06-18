30 industrials 26433.97 up 321.44 or 1.23 percent 20 transportation 10321.97 up 122.93 or 1.21 percent 15 utilities 809.13 down 4.92 or -0.60 percent 65 stocks 8732.51 up 78.58 or 0.91 percent

30 industrials 26433.97 up 321.44 or 1.23 percent 20 transportation 10321.97 up 122.93 or 1.21 percent 15 utilities 809.13 down 4.92 or -0.60 percent 65 stocks 8732.51 up 78.58 or 0.91 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.