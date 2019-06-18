30 industrials 26435.67 up 323.14 or 1.24 percent 20 transportation 10333.85 up 134.81 or 1.32 percent 15 utilities 812.26 down 1.79 or -0.22 percent 65 stocks 8741.11 up 87.18 or 1.01 percent
30 industrials 26435.67 up 323.14 or 1.24 percent
20 transportation 10333.85 up 134.81 or 1.32 percent
15 utilities 812.26 down 1.79 or -0.22 percent
65 stocks 8741.11 up 87.18 or 1.01 percent
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.