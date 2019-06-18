202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 11:36 am 06/18/2019 11:36am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12927.45 up 151.93

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2533.12 up 26.40

NASDAQ: Composite 7983.07 up 138.05

Standard and Poors 500 2924.71 up 35.04

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!