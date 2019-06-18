202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 11:06 am 06/18/2019 11:06am
Share

30 industrials 26509.02 up 396.49 or 1.52 percent

20 transportation 10354.34 up 155.30 or 1.52 percent

15 utilities 812.08 down 1.97 or -0.24 percent

65 stocks 8759.16 up 105.23 or 1.22 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!