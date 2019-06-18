202
By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 11:06 am 06/18/2019 11:06am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12942.84 up 167.32

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2538.19 up 31.48

NASDAQ: Composite 8001.44 up 156.41

Standard and Poors 500 2928.86 up 39.19

