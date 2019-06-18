30 industrials 26438.24 up 325.71 or 1.25 percent 20 transportation 10367.71 up 168.67 or 1.65 percent 15 utilities 811.17 down 2.88 or -0.35 percent 65 stocks 8746.81 up 92.88 or 1.07 percent

30 industrials 26438.24 up 325.71 or 1.25 percent 20 transportation 10367.71 up 168.67 or 1.65 percent 15 utilities 811.17 down 2.88 or -0.35 percent 65 stocks 8746.81 up 92.88 or 1.07 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.