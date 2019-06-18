202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 10:06 am 06/18/2019 10:06am
Share

30 industrials 26438.24 up 325.71 or 1.25 percent

20 transportation 10367.71 up 168.67 or 1.65 percent

15 utilities 811.17 down 2.88 or -0.35 percent

65 stocks 8746.81 up 92.88 or 1.07 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!