New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12805.53 down 21.98 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2497.05 down 10.35 NASDAQ: Composite 7813.45 down 23.68 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12805.53 down 21.98 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2497.05 down 10.35 NASDAQ: Composite 7813.45 down 23.68 Standard and Poors 500 2892.50 up 0.86 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.