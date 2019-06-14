202
By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 3:06 pm 06/14/2019 03:06pm
30 industrials 26098.66 down 8.11 or -0.03 percent

20 transportation 10297.22 down 50.14 or -0.48 percent

15 utilities 816.33 up 8.75 or 1.08 percent

65 stocks 8676.34 up 3.82 or 0.04 percent

