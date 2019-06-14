202
By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 2:36 pm 06/14/2019 02:36pm
30 industrials 26096.51 down 10.26 or -0.04 percent

20 transportation 10294.96 down 52.40 or -0.51 percent

15 utilities 814.55 up 6.97 or 0.86 percent

65 stocks 8672.19 down 0.33 or 0.00 percent

