202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 1:07 pm 06/14/2019 01:07pm
Share

30 industrials 26071.96 down 34.81 or -0.13 percent

20 transportation 10283.07 down 64.29 or -0.62 percent

15 utilities 813.52 up 5.94 or 0.74 percent

65 stocks 8663.08 down 9.44 or -0.11 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!