202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 1:07 pm 06/14/2019 01:07pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12777.59 down 49.92

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2503.55 down 3.85

NASDAQ: Composite 7796.54 down 40.59

Standard and Poors 500 2884.64 down 7.00

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!