New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12779.49 down 48.03 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2509.72 up 2.32 NASDAQ: Composite 7792.28 down 44.85 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12779.49 down 48.03 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2509.72 up 2.32 NASDAQ: Composite 7792.28 down 44.85 Standard and Poors 500 2883.78 down 7.86 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.