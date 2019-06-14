New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12794.71 down 32.80 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2510.97 up 3.58 NASDAQ: Composite 7800.21 down 36.92 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12794.71 down 32.80 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2510.97 up 3.58 NASDAQ: Composite 7800.21 down 36.92 Standard and Poors 500 2886.96 down 4.68 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.