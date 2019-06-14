202
By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 11:06 am 06/14/2019 11:06am
30 industrials 26084.28 down 22.49 or -0.09 percent

20 transportation 10279.64 down 67.72 or -0.65 percent

15 utilities 813.25 up 5.67 or 0.70 percent

65 stocks 8664.20 down 8.32 or -0.10 percent

