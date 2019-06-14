30 industrials 26046.32 down 60.45 or -0.23 percent 20 transportation 10239.55 down 107.81 or -1.04 percent 15 utilities 810.49 up 2.91 or 0.36 percent 65 stocks 8643.38 down 29.14 or -0.34 percent

30 industrials 26046.32 down 60.45 or -0.23 percent 20 transportation 10239.55 down 107.81 or -1.04 percent 15 utilities 810.49 up 2.91 or 0.36 percent 65 stocks 8643.38 down 29.14 or -0.34 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.