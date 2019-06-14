202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 10:37 am 06/14/2019 10:37am
Share

30 industrials 26046.32 down 60.45 or -0.23 percent

20 transportation 10239.55 down 107.81 or -1.04 percent

15 utilities 810.49 up 2.91 or 0.36 percent

65 stocks 8643.38 down 29.14 or -0.34 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!