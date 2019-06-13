New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12823.11 up 38.28 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2504.48 up 18.55 NASDAQ: Composite 7839.11 up 46.39 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12823.11 up 38.28 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2504.48 up 18.55 NASDAQ: Composite 7839.11 up 46.39 Standard and Poors 500 2891.29 up 11.45 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.