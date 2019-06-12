202
June 12, 2019 3:36 pm
30 industrials 25995.52 down 52.99 or -0.20 percent

20 transportation 10234.34 up 35.79 or 0.35 percent

15 utilities 805.07 up 8.61 or 1.08 percent

65 stocks 8622.61 up 13.26 or 0.15 percent

