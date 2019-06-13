New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12810.13 up 25.30 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2501.69 up 15.76 NASDAQ: Composite 7828.10 up 35.38 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12810.13 up 25.30 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2501.69 up 15.76 NASDAQ: Composite 7828.10 up 35.38 Standard and Poors 500 2887.67 up 7.83 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.