New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12816.22 up 31.38 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2505.64 up 19.71 NASDAQ: Composite 7831.71 up 38.99 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12816.22 up 31.38 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2505.64 up 19.71 NASDAQ: Composite 7831.71 up 38.99 Standard and Poors 500 2889.28 up 9.44 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.