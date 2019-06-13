30 industrials 26084.08 up 79.25 or 0.30 percent 20 transportation 10349.29 up 102.33 or 1.00 percent 15 utilities 805.68 down 0.10 or -0.01 percent 65 stocks 8665.11 up 36.73 or 0.43 percent

