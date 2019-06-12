30 industrials 26017.00 down 31.51 or -0.12 percent 20 transportation 10246.63 up 48.08 or 0.47 percent 15 utilities 806.32 up 9.86 or 1.24 percent 65 stocks 8631.63 up 22.28 or 0.26 percent

