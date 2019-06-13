New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12807.75 up 22.91 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2501.72 up 15.79 NASDAQ: Composite 7832.25 up 39.53 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12807.75 up 22.91 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2501.72 up 15.79 NASDAQ: Composite 7832.25 up 39.53 Standard and Poors 500 2888.39 up 8.55 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.