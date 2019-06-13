30 industrials 26052.66 up 47.83 or 0.18 percent 20 transportation 10308.13 up 61.17 or 0.60 percent 15 utilities 805.36 down 0.42 or -0.05 percent 65 stocks 8649.76 up 21.38 or 0.25 percent

