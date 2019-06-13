New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12815.56 up 30.72 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2502.35 up 16.42 NASDAQ: Composite 7836.55 up 43.83 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12815.56 up 30.72 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2502.35 up 16.42 NASDAQ: Composite 7836.55 up 43.83 Standard and Poors 500 2890.65 up 10.81 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.