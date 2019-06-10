30 industrials 26091.71 up 107.77 or 0.41 percent 20 transportation 10265.46 up 124.82 or 1.23 percent 15 utilities 800.31 down 6.29 or -0.78 percent 65 stocks 8638.90 up 35.63 or 0.41 percent

30 industrials 26091.71 up 107.77 or 0.41 percent 20 transportation 10265.46 up 124.82 or 1.23 percent 15 utilities 800.31 down 6.29 or -0.78 percent 65 stocks 8638.90 up 35.63 or 0.41 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.