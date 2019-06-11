202
June 11, 2019
30 industrials 26073.97 up 11.29 or 0.04 percent

20 transportation 10212.20 down 19.70 or -0.19 percent

15 utilities 796.30 down 5.08 or -0.63 percent

65 stocks 8616.82 down 11.36 or -0.13 percent

