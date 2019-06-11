30 industrials 26029.46 down 33.22 or -0.13 percent 20 transportation 10179.72 down 52.18 or -0.51 percent 15 utilities 795.11 down 6.27 or -0.78 percent 65 stocks 8599.22 down 28.96 or -0.34 percent

30 industrials 26029.46 down 33.22 or -0.13 percent 20 transportation 10179.72 down 52.18 or -0.51 percent 15 utilities 795.11 down 6.27 or -0.78 percent 65 stocks 8599.22 down 28.96 or -0.34 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.