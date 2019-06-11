New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12788.96 down 13.08 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2495.30 down 10.60 NASDAQ: Composite 7799.60 down 23.57 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12788.96 down 13.08 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2495.30 down 10.60 NASDAQ: Composite 7799.60 down 23.57 Standard and Poors 500 2878.58 down 8.15 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.