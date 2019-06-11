202
By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 1:06 pm 06/11/2019 01:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12788.96 down 13.08

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2495.30 down 10.60

NASDAQ: Composite 7799.60 down 23.57

Standard and Poors 500 2878.58 down 8.15

