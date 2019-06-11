30 industrials 26000.53 down 62.15 or -0.24 percent 20 transportation 10152.04 down 79.86 or -0.78 percent 15 utilities 794.44 down 6.94 or -0.87 percent 65 stocks 8586.57 down 41.61 or -0.48 percent

