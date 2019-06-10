202
By The Associated Press June 10, 2019 12:36 pm 06/10/2019 12:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12836.44 up 70.58

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2508.95 down 5.25

NASDAQ: Composite 7867.62 up 125.52

Standard and Poors 500 2898.22 up 24.88

