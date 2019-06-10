New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12836.44 up 70.58 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2508.95 down 5.25 NASDAQ: Composite 7867.62 up 125.52 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12836.44 up 70.58 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2508.95 down 5.25 NASDAQ: Composite 7867.62 up 125.52 Standard and Poors 500 2898.22 up 24.88 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.