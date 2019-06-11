202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 12:06 pm 06/11/2019 12:06pm
Share

30 industrials 26077.07 up 14.39 or 0.06 percent

20 transportation 10200.56 down 31.34 or -0.31 percent

15 utilities 799.35 down 2.03 or -0.25 percent

65 stocks 8620.53 down 7.65 or -0.09 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!