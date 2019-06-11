New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12839.35 up 37.32 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2498.04 down 7.86 NASDAQ: Composite 7841.45 up 18.28 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12839.35 up 37.32 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2498.04 down 7.86 NASDAQ: Composite 7841.45 up 18.28 Standard and Poors 500 2892.77 up 6.04 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.