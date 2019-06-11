30 industrials 26122.93 up 60.25 or 0.23 percent 20 transportation 10210.61 down 21.29 or -0.21 percent 15 utilities 797.98 down 3.40 or -0.42 percent 65 stocks 8628.94 up 0.76 or 0.01 percent

30 industrials 26122.93 up 60.25 or 0.23 percent 20 transportation 10210.61 down 21.29 or -0.21 percent 15 utilities 797.98 down 3.40 or -0.42 percent 65 stocks 8628.94 up 0.76 or 0.01 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.