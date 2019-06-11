New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12840.55 up 38.51 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2492.92 down 12.99 NASDAQ: Composite 7848.31 up 25.14 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12840.55 up 38.51 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2492.92 down 12.99 NASDAQ: Composite 7848.31 up 25.14 Standard and Poors 500 2894.14 up 7.41 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.