By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 11:06 am 06/11/2019 11:06am
30 industrials 26118.17 up 55.49 or 0.21 percent

20 transportation 10216.02 down 15.88 or -0.16 percent

15 utilities 797.88 down 3.50 or -0.44 percent

65 stocks 8628.99 up 0.81 or 0.01 percent

