30 industrials 26118.17 up 55.49 or 0.21 percent 20 transportation 10216.02 down 15.88 or -0.16 percent 15 utilities 797.88 down 3.50 or -0.44 percent 65 stocks 8628.99 up 0.81 or 0.01 percent

30 industrials 26118.17 up 55.49 or 0.21 percent 20 transportation 10216.02 down 15.88 or -0.16 percent 15 utilities 797.88 down 3.50 or -0.44 percent 65 stocks 8628.99 up 0.81 or 0.01 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.