By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 10:36 am 06/11/2019 10:36am
30 industrials 26182.39 up 119.71 or 0.46 percent

20 transportation 10252.93 up 21.03 or 0.21 percent

15 utilities 798.24 down 3.14 or -0.39 percent

65 stocks 8649.77 up 21.59 or 0.25 percent

