New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12879.50 up 77.46 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2510.48 up 4.57 NASDAQ: Composite 7884.60 up 61.43 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12879.50 up 77.46 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2510.48 up 4.57 NASDAQ: Composite 7884.60 up 61.43 Standard and Poors 500 2902.89 up 16.16 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.