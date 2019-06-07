30 industrials 26025.48 up 304.82 or 1.19 percent 20 transportation 10166.34 up 88.80 or 0.88 percent 15 utilities 810.02 down 2.89 or -0.36 percent 65 stocks 8622.95 up 71.88 or 0.84 percent

