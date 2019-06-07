New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12789.93 up 114.27 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2521.67 up 16.76 NASDAQ: Composite 7754.66 up 139.11 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12789.93 up 114.27 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2521.67 up 16.76 NASDAQ: Composite 7754.66 up 139.11 Standard and Poors 500 2878.60 up 35.11