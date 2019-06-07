30 industrials 26004.29 up 283.63 or 1.10 percent 20 transportation 10172.79 up 95.25 or 0.95 percent 15 utilities 817.87 up 4.96 or 0.61 percent 65 stocks 8634.67 up 83.60 or 0.98 percent

30 industrials 26004.29 up 283.63 or 1.10 percent 20 transportation 10172.79 up 95.25 or 0.95 percent 15 utilities 817.87 up 4.96 or 0.61 percent 65 stocks 8634.67 up 83.60 or 0.98 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.