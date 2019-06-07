30 industrials 26042.20 up 321.54 or 1.25 percent 20 transportation 10202.80 up 125.26 or 1.24 percent 15 utilities 818.53 up 5.62 or 0.69 percent 65 stocks 8649.50 up 98.43 or 1.15 percent

30 industrials 26042.20 up 321.54 or 1.25 percent 20 transportation 10202.80 up 125.26 or 1.24 percent 15 utilities 818.53 up 5.62 or 0.69 percent 65 stocks 8649.50 up 98.43 or 1.15 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.