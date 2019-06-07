New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12773.08 up 97.42 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2511.50 up 6.59 NASDAQ: Composite 7739.88 up 124.33 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12773.08 up 97.42 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2511.50 up 6.59 NASDAQ: Composite 7739.88 up 124.33 Standard and Poors 500 2875.15 up 31.66 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.