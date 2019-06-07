30 industrials 26064.98 up 344.32 or 1.34 percent 20 transportation 10217.34 up 139.80 or 1.39 percent 15 utilities 820.09 up 7.18 or 0.88 percent 65 stocks 8659.80 up 108.73 or 1.27 percent

