New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12766.76 up 91.10 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2510.86 up 5.95 NASDAQ: Composite 7700.54 up 84.98 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12766.76 up 91.10 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2510.86 up 5.95 NASDAQ: Composite 7700.54 up 84.98 Standard and Poors 500 2867.68 up 24.19 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.